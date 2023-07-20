Claudio Castagnoli’s new opponent announced for Death Before Dishonor

BREAKING: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Pac at ROH Death Before Dishonor LIVE Friday, July 21.

This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor

Trenton, NJ#ROH World Championship Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC After their alliance disintegrated at #AEWDynamite Blood And Guts, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and PAC will fight 1-on-1 for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor! https://t.co/8UpHoyEjHd pic.twitter.com/IBWawJwGHe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 20, 2023

As previously noted, Mark Briscoe is currently injured and unable to challenge Claudio Castagnoli. Briscoe suffered a knee injury that will require he undergo surgery