Claudio Castagnoli’s new opponent announced for Death Before Dishonor

Jul 20, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

BREAKING: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Pac at ROH Death Before Dishonor LIVE Friday, July 21.

As previously noted, Mark Briscoe is currently injured and unable to challenge Claudio Castagnoli. Briscoe suffered a knee injury that will require he undergo surgery

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skipper Lauren

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal