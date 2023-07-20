Bryan Danielson undergoes surgery to repair broken forearm

Bryan Danielson wrote on social media that he underwent surgery to repair his broken forearm about two weeks ago, an injury he suffered in his match against Kazuchika Okada at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June.

Danielson said that he now has a steel rod and a total of nine screws to hold the bone together.

“Surgery went well and I’m on the road to recovery,” Danielson said. “Thank you all for the support.”

In a media call on Tuesday, AEW President Tony Khan said that the injury Danielson had was worse than they originally thought and he’s now in recovery.

The chances of Danielson wrestling at All In remain small as the show is just over a month away.