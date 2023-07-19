WWE holds red carpet premiere for American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes

WWE and Peacock held a red carpet premiere for the launch of American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes yesterday in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Several stars, including his wife Brandi, Matt Cardona and his wife one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions Chelsea Green, Diamond Dallas Page and his wife Payge and many other friends and family attended the event.

The highly-anticipated Peacock Original documentary will debut on July 31 and will chronicle Cody’s journey in professional wrestling, from his early start to returning to WWE at WrestleMania and his injury.

In one of the red carpet interviews, Cody told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that The Young Bucks allowed WWE to use several footage from their YouTube series Being The Elite and their addition was instrumental to the making of the documentary.