Updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash
Here is the updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash, which is scheduled for Sunday 7/30 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX-
–NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov
–NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail
–NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
–NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Mustafa Ali
-Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez