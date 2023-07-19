Updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash

Jul 19, 2023 - by Staff

Here is the updated lineup for NXT Great American Bash, which is scheduled for Sunday 7/30 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX-

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship Submission Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Thea Hail

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (C) vs. Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

-Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

