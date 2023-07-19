The Iron Sheik’s cause of death

WWE legend The Iron Sheik died of cardiac arrest last month … this according to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ Sports.

Officials said in the document that Sheik — real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri — also suffered from congestive heart failure as well as hypertension before his passing.

The manner of death was ruled to be natural.

As we reported, Sheik passed away in Georgia on June 7 … at 81 years old.

His family and friends called him “a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling” following his death.