Seth Rollins on nagging injuries, Trinity Fatu on motivation to keep going after WWE departure

– Seth Rollins said this on IMPULSIVE:

“My knees been bugging me since WrestleMania” My lower back been at me since 2019, I should probably get surgery on that, but I’m trying to do what I need to do to make sure I don’t need it,” Rollins also stated his neck been bothering him too.”

– During an interview with SI.com, new Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi) commented on what motivated her to keep going in wrestling following her 2022 departure from WWE…

“The support, it’s everything. That’s what made me continue. The negativity on social media got to me, and I felt so broken down mentally that I didn’t want to come back to wrestling, but the fans constantly brought me positivity. Their care gave me that confidence and belief in myself. That’s who I’m rocking with: them.”

Trinity also commented on her Slammiversary match against Deonna Purrazzo…

“I’ve never had a match like that. Deonna is incredible in the ring. I had to step up to match her intensity and energy, and matching her style was a challenge, too. She is the hardest opponent I’ve had to face in my career, and I feel so honored to have shared the ring with her.”