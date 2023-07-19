Rick Steiner banned again from WrestleCon after refusing to publicly apologize

The Rick Steiner at WrestleCon saga took another twist this week just days after he was allowed to return for the Detroit event during SummerSlam weekend.

Steiner was forced to leave WrestleCon in April during WrestleMania weekend after he hurled several homophobic insults at Gisele Shaw during one of the sessions. He was eventually escorted out and later privately apologized in a meeting setup between WrestleCon and Impact Wrestling. Shaw chose not to attend the meeting.

Late last week, WrestleCon issued a statement saying that Steiner will be allowed back because everyone deserves a second chance and he made an apology in the private meeting, as well as they did not have a code of conduct in place.

But after backlash from fans online and a discussion with SB Nation’s Brian Bell, they agreed that at least Steiner should publicly apologize for his actions and gave him 24 hours to do it.

“Unfortunately, there is not currently and we do not expect to receive such a statement, and we have therefore made a decision to revoke our permission for him to attend,” WrestleCon said in a statement.

In addition, WrestleCon has teamed up with Starrcast, Wrestlecade, and The Gathering to draft a code of conduct and anti-harassment policy which will apply to their future events.