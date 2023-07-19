Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.855 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 2.54% from last week’s 1.809 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.881 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.851 million), the second hour drew 1.939 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.869 million) and the final hour drew 1.745 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.707 million viewers), according to PWTorch.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 1.78% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.57 key demo rating represents 742,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.06% from the 727,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented.

This week’s RAW ranked #1 for the night on cable and broadcast TV in the key demographic.

RAW drew the seventh-highest total audience of the year so far, and the seventh-highest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were above the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 2.54% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 1.78% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 5.1% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 23.91% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the following line-up announced head of time – Brock Lesnar’s return to respond to Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam challenge, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match with Imperium banned from ringside, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against new champions Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules Match, plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match, which ended up being the main event with the titles on the line.