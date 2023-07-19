Rating/viewership for this week’s NXT

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 746,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 11.18% from last week’s 671,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5% last week’s 0.20 rating in the key demo. The 0.21 rating represents 279,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.98% from the 256,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the second-highest total audience of the year so far, and the second-highest key demo rating of the year so far. The quarter-hour ratings show that the last 15 minutes of this week’s NXT, which was the NXT North American Title match, was the high-point of the episode in both total viewership and the key demo. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both above the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was up 11.18% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 5% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 26.87% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 61.53% from the show that aired one year ago.

Tuesday’s live edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez, Tony D’Angelo’s Homecoming from jail, Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios, plus Wes Lee defending the NXT North American Title against new champion Dominik Mysterio, which was the main event.