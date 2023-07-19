Possible Spoiler On Talent Backstage At AEW Dynamite

Jul 19, 2023 - by James Walsh

A new report has details on a talent backstage at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that WCW and TNA alumnus Shark Boy is backstage at tonight’s show in Boston, Massachusetts.

The report notes that Shark Boy was brought as a promotional tie-in as part of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week event that’s sponsoring the show. Shark Boy has been doing social media stuff for Shark Week on the event’s Twitter account, though the report stresses that there’s no word on whether he’ll be appearing on the broadcast or wrestling live.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sierra

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal