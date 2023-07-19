News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The 2023 Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* FTW Champion Hook defends against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), PAC and Konosuke Takeshita in a Blood & Guts match