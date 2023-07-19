Logan Paul pushing for first match at SummerSlam

During the latest episode of Impalusive, Logan Paul said that he’s trying to be the opening match of the night at SummerSlam.

Paul made the request to WWE so he could then fly straight out to Dallas on a private jet to accompany his brother to his boxing match against Nate Diaz.

Paul said that they did the math and even if everything falls into place, it will still be barely doable to be in Dallas at the arena in time so he might not even be able to walk out with his brother.

“My brother, who is fighting on the same night in Dallas…as soon as my match ends, I’m going to hop on a PJ, fly to Dallas in my gear, and walk in the ring with my brother for his fight against Nate Diaz,” Paul said. “I’m going to try to. I don’t know if I’m going to make it, but I think if I do, it’ll be minutes. Like, I walk into the venue, round one Jake Paul/Nate Diaz starts!”