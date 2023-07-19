LIVE AEW Dynamite Coverage

FTW Championship

HOOK (C) vs. Jack Perry

Tony Schiavone and Taz join him as the camera pans the packed arena, where fireworks explode. We see the Blood & Guts cage hanging above the double rings.

Now we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. The familiar sounds of Jungle Boy’s theme hits and after a delay, it cuts off and the lights go out.

We see video on the big screen of Jungle Boy digging a hole and then dragging a body into it and covering it with dirt. A car pulls up where he is in the desert and he gets in and closes the door.

Back live in the TD Garden in Boston, the video fades to black and some grandiose music plays. Out comes the full heel version of the former Jurassic Express member with his shades and smooth jacket on.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts formally introduces the new and improved Jack Perry, who doesn’t even use the Jungle Boy moniker, presumably that’s who he just buried. He settles in the ring and the fans greet him with boos.

Perry gets in some little kids face in the front row and then his music cuts off and we hear the familiar sounds of Action Bronson as Justin Roberts introduces “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK for this championship opening contest.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. An enraged HOOK immediately rushes over to Perry and starts lighting him up with punches. The action spills out to the floor where HOOK clotheslines Perry over the barricade and into the crowd.

Back in the ring. Perry elbows his way out of a suplex attempt by HOOK. He hits a rake of the eye of HOOK to further slow him down and then he connects with a drop kick for a near fall attempt. Perry throws HOOK out to the floor and mean-mugs the crowd as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Perry still working over HOOK, looking for a German suplex to the floor from the apron. HOOK ends up countering and connecting with a wild T-Bone suplex on Perry to the floor. The fans react with a loud “Holy sh*t!” chant.

Perry fights back into control of the offense and with HOOK draping off the ring apron, we see him hit a DDT on the FTW Champion on the floor. Taz points out that HOOK hasn’t moved for several moments since the move. Back in the ring, Perry hits a German suplex on HOOK, who no-sells it, popping right back up and firing back up on offense as the fans chant “You f*cked up!” at Perry.

We see Perry tie up the referee and throw a back-kick low-blow to HOOK. He elbows him in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but HOOK kicks out and the place explodes. HOOK gets up and pushes Perry into the ref, bumping the ref in the corner. He hits a big suplex on Perry and covers him as the fans count to seven while the ref is still down and out.

HOOK goes over to revive the ref and then picks up Perry, who blasts him with the FTW title in the face. The ref gets up and Perry goes for the cover. 1-2-3. We’ve got a new FTW Champion. HOOK is no longer undefeated.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: Jack Perry

Chris Jericho Has Private Meeting With Don Callis

We shoot to Alex Marvez who says he has caught wind of a private meeting between Chris Jericho and Don Callis regarding “The Wizard” possibly joining the Don Callis Family. The camera catches up with the two at a dinner but Callis notices the camera and has his security chase them away.

MJF & Adam Cole Bro Down Once Again

Now we shoot to a video package that shows MJF and Adam Cole bro’ing down once again. Cole brings up MJF’s hatred of spicy food and takes him to a Chinese place in Boston, which MJF immediately hates. We catch up with the two having some food as MJF brags about body-slamming Big Bill last week in Hulk Hogan story-telling fashion. They end up getting drunk together and MJF brags about the story even more like “The Hulkster,” over-stating the facts.

Alex “Fat-Head” Marvez Checks In With Chris Jericho & Don Callis

We shoot to a commercial break after the MJF and Adam Cole bro-down session. When we return, Alex Marvez takes us to another update with Chris Jericho and Don Callis, as he is in the parking lot when the two arrive. He asks Jericho if a decision has been made, but gets called a fat-head for his troubles.

Britt Baker vs. Kayla Sparks

From there, we head back inside the TD Garden in Boston where we hear the familiar sounds of Britt Baker’s theme song. Out comes Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. for our next match of the evening.

Already in the ring is her opponent, Kayla Sparks. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Baker hits a sling blade almost immediately. Seconds later she gets the Lock Jaw for the easy squash match victory.

Winner: Britt Baker

Renee Paquette Interviews MJF & Adam Cole

We shoot backstage to Renee Paquette, who is standing by with MJF and Adam Cole. The two talk about how they aren’t surprised how far they’ve come as a tag-team.

Cole vows they will win and capture the tag titles. MJF then vows they’ll hit that double clothesline and win tonight. MJF pulls out matching ring trunks for them for tonight. Cole pulls out matching ring jackets for them.

He says he has another surprise but tells MJF he’ll have to wait for that one. The two walk off. Roderick Strong walks up in his neck collar yelling for Adam.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament Finals

Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. MJF & Adam Cole

Now we head back inside TD Garden where Daniel Garcia’s theme hits. It blends into Sammy Guevara’s music and the two J.A.S. members make their way to the ring as highlights are shown of their journey to the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

As the two settle inside the squared circle, their music dies down and the theme for Chris Jericho plays. The fans sing along as Chris Jericho emerges to take a closer look at his fellow J.A.S. members competing in the finals of this tourney. Jericho joins the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

MJF’s theme hits and the place explodes as the AEW Champion emerges. He builds up the arrival of Adam Cole and then the two head to the ring together doing Cole’s ring walk routine.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament, however, before they get after it, we see a lengthy dance segment with both teams that lasts several minutes.

From there, the action finally gets going and after some back-and-forth spots from both sides, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Guevara taking it to MJF.

The winners of this match will square off against FTR on July 29 on AEW Collision, and things are still looking good for the J.A.S. duo, as Sammy and Daniel trade tags and keep MJF isolated on their side of the ring, keeping him from making a much-needed tag to Cole.

A few minutes later, Cole does get the hot tag and the crowd erupts as he starts taking out Sammy and Daniel by himself. Cole and MJF both fire up now and at the same time they yell out, “DOUBLE CLOTHESLINE!” They go for it on Sammy, but Sammy counters with a Spanish Fly onto both of them instead for a close near fall.

