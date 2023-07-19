Former ROH wrestler pulls out of upcoming commitment due talent booked for the show

Tony Deppen, who wrestled for Ring of Honor and for All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, was being advertised for the upcoming “Battle at the Bridge” wrestling event that included names such as Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore), Marty Scurll, and Flip Gordon. Deppen ended up pulling out the event, after finding out who the other wrestlers were on the event lineup.

“This has randomly been sprung on me. I was told I was working PCWA (the place I got trained at) then, I randomly get this as the show flyer. I had no idea who was on the show (these shows are normally very low budget); but after seeing the lineup…yah, no thanks.

To be honest, 99% of the time wrestlers never know who they’re on a show with or anything. I just imagined I was going to be on a show with a bunch of locals.”

This has randomly been sprung on me. I was told I was working pcwa (place i got trained at) then I randomly get this as a flyer. I had no idea who was on the show (shows are normally low Budget); but after seeing the line up… yah no thanks https://t.co/Gp5VOPyzkU — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) July 17, 2023











