WWE’s UK broadcaster BT Sport officially renames to TNT Sports

BT Sport in the United Kingdom has officially switched to TNT Sports as part of the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

It’s a bit of an irony that WWE in the UK and Ireland now airs on a channel owned by WBD, which has the television rights for All Elite Wrestling in the United States.

While WWE will continue to air on the BT Sport app for now, everything is already included with the Discovery+ app, which is part of any BT package which includes TNT Sports for no extra cost.

The TNT Sports name officially took over today and WWE shows on linear TV will air on TNT Sports 1.

