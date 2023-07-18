WWE confirms Lesnar vs. Rhodes and World Championship match for SummerSlam

As we’ve seen with recent Premium Live Events, WWE looks to be going with the “Triple Main Event” billing for the 2023 SummerSlam PLE.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was confirmed for SummerSlam on last night’s RAW, with a stipulation to be announced later on. It was also announced that Finn Balor will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

Both of these matches were referred to as SummerSlam main events. It’s believed that Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be confirmed on this week’s SmackDown, and that would be the third main event to make up the “Triple Main Event” billing. There’s no word yet on which match will close the show as the true main event, and it’s likely that WWE officials have not made made that decision either.

SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday 8/5 from Ford Field in Detroit.