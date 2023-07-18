Vickie Guerrero update

It was revealed earlier this year that Vickie Guerrero would be leaving AEW this month, and Guerrero then confirmed that her contract was not being renewed. The two sides reportedly agreed to let Guerrero’s contract expire. Now Fightful Select reports that Guerrero’s contract has officially expired, and she is now a free agent once again. Guerrero has not been on the road with AEW since February when she was asked to stay at home.

Guerrero’s social media profiles have been deactivated since early April following a public row with family members after her younger daughter, Sherilyn, accused Vickie’s husband, Kris Benson, of sexually assaulting her in 2020. Guerrero was removed from the AEW website roster around that time.

It was reported in late February that Guerrero received a job offer from a shopping network, perhaps the Home Shopping Network, but this was before she family issues went public on social media in April. There’s no word yet on if she will be jumping into that new line of work as previously believed.

Guerrero debuted with AEW in December 2019 as a guest commentator, and later began managing Nyla Rose. She briefly led Andrade El Idolo, and was managing Rose and Marina Shafir when she was pulled from the road.