Tony Khan comments on AEW possibly expanding their PPV schedule

AEW could potentially start doing monthly PPV events as part of a new deal with Warner Bros Discovery.

During a media call to promote the 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor event, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s PPV calendar possibly expanding…

“I think it’s evolving. I believe no wrestling company that has ever expanded its pay-per-view calendar due to demand and economics has ever regretted that decision. In general, there have been factors that have helped wrestling companies rise and fall over the years, but I do think expanding your pay-per-view calendar has often been something that has been seen as revenue positive and an overall positive for companies. Certainly, when there was competition in the past, more pay-per-views was the standard. For us, we launched with a very methodical plan. We built a really solid calendar of major events. Now, we’re talking about six major events that are pay-per-view worthy. As for expanding the calendar even further, it’s something we’ve talked to Warner Brothers Discovery about and it’s something everyone believes could be revenue positive. It’s something to certainly consider, but I’m very happy with what we’ve built.”

(quote source: Fightful.com)