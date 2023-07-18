Rating/viewership for AEW Collision

AEW Collision drew 579,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 0.17% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 580,000 viewers for the fourth Collision episode.

The fifth episode of Collision drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 4.76% from the 0.21 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.20 key demo rating represents 258,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.52% from the 279,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode drew.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defending against Jay White and Juice Robinson in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match, Willow Nightingale vs. Ruby Soho in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, plus CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which was the main event.