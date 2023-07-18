Peacock announces its first subscription price hike

The NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, home of the WWE Network in the United States, announced that it will increase its price for the first time effective immediately.

A Peacock Premium subscription will now be $5.99 a month instead of $4.99, a $1 increase, while the ad-free option goes from $9.99 to $11.99, a $2 increase per month.

An annual subscription now costs $59.99, a $10 increase for the regular tier and $119.99, a $20 increase, for the ad-free option.

Peacock had almost 22 million users in April but registered a $700 million loss. The service was the last one to raise its prices among its competitors.

WWE has a $1 billion contract with Peacock for the WWE Network which will run till 2026.