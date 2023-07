The Road to Great American Bash continues as tonight’s WWE NXT episode airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Thea Hail vs. Elektra Lopez

* Tony D’Angelo’s Homecoming from jail

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin

* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. Axiom and Scrypts

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer and Dragon Lee vs. Los Lotharios

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Dominik Mysterio