Mercedes Mone, Trish Stratus, and Nick Aldis updates

– During an interview with TVA Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus commented on the possibility of wrestling inside a cage for the first time in her career…

“Imprison me in a cage. I’ve never had a cage match! And it doesn’t matter what kind of cage. The one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell, or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once, and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, ‘My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair?’ So now I want a cage!” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)

– To no surprise, WWE once again has high interest in signing Nick Aldis. PWInsider adds that, according to additional sources, Aldis’ name has been discussed as a potential producer for WWE.

– Mercedes Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion.

Nightingale went over Mone, who was originally planned to win the bout. She later had surgery for a broken ankle. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened. Mone was expected to be part of the Forbidden Door PPV for AEW and NJPW, but the injury nixed those plans.

When she returns from injury, Mone is expected to challenge Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio Mone that Mone is staying quiet about her status and when she will return.