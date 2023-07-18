Liv Morgan sporting a sling after Raw, Logan Paul on not liking to be booed

– Liv Morgan’s arm was reportedly in a sling last night after Raw, while taking pictures with fans outside.

Looks like Liv Morgan arm was in a sling last night PLEASE TELL ME SHE'LL BE FINE I CAN'T HAVE PAIN AGAIN pic.twitter.com/zkbLe0HTAb — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) July 18, 2023

According to a live report, after she attacked Rhea Ripley during the main event, when the fight spilled over to the timekeepers area, Liv was reportedly down for five minutes, being checked on by WWE medical staff, who eventually snuck her out a back exit door.

– Speaking on Impaulsive, Logan Paul discussed how he took it personal when fans would boo him.

“I’m obviously a heel, and I like it, but I didn’t at first. When I first got there and people started booing me, I really took it personal. I just didn’t understand. I was pissed. Bruce Prichard came back, ‘that was amazing. They hate you.’ I’m affected by this. Now, I eat it up, and I started to play with the interaction with people in the front row who are booing me. I have to say, the WWE fans have balls. I will get in their face and they’re flipping me off. ‘F–k you.’ I’m right here [face-to-face]. I’m sorry, sir, I could end your life where you stand — I obviously won’t because it’s illegal — the fact that they have no regret and no signs of backing down right in front of my face, they have respect for me. They’re a character too. They’re having fun. Now, I’m leaning into it. I’m liking it, and they love to hate me.”