Khan on All In: “Everyone will be able to watch it live,” plus a note on Rhodes’ relationship with The Elite

– Tony Khan said the following from the Media Call today:

“I will confirm in due time and soon the details about AEW All In. Everyone will be able to watch it live. It will be taking place in the evening UK time, which means in the afternoon on the east coast and the late morning slot on the west coast. As far as the availability of it, we’ll talk more about that with our partner, but we have a great relationship with Warner Brothers Discovery and typically our PPV events have run through Bleacher Report. As for international carriers and replays, there will be more to come. We’ll tell you more about it very soon.”

– For those curious about Cody Rhodes’ relationship with The Elite, because it is something people do question, on the red carpet for the Cody Rhodes documentary, Fightful asked Cody if he still stays in touch with The Young Bucks. Cody confirmed that he still talks to them regularly.

He also revealed that The Bucks are allowing BTE footage in the documentary as well. Cody says that even if he never shares the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega again, Cody believes they’re bonded for life.