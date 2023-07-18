Dominik Mysterio wins NXT North American championship

Dominik Mysterio is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT main event saw Mysterio defeat Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Title. The finish saw Mysterio receive assists from Finn Balor, Damian Priest and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

This is Dominik’s first reign and first singles title in WWE. Lee began his first reign at NXT Halloween Havoc back on October 22, 2022, by winning a Ladder Match for the vacant title. WWE had previously announced that Mustafa Ali would challenge Lee for the title at The Great American Bash on July 30, but it looks Ali will challenge Mysterio instead.