WrestleMania 40 Priority Pass packages available now for purchase

WrestleMania 40 Priority Pass packages have been made available starting today by On Location.

Silver, Gold, Champion, Suite by the Seat, and Elite packages can be purchased for a crazy amount of money although Suite by the Seat and Elite are already sold out.

The Elite package included front row seats, a welcome event, backstage experience, a pre-show hospitality with The Undertaker, private transportation to the show, an ECW Arena excursion with Rob Van Dam, the commemorative chair with free shipping, live podcast media lounge plus all the extras from the lower packages.

The cheapest package starts at $800 per person, the Gold package starts at $4,250 per person, and the Champion package starts at $9,000 per person.

The above packages do not include accommodation or other tickets for the weekend events. Hotel packages with Smackdown, Raw, and others are available as well for a higher price, with the cheapest at $2,075 per person on a quad occupancy and all the way to $12,895 for the highest-priced package.











