Updates on ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV card, Cedric Alexander, and Alex Shelley
– WWE star Cedric Alexander says he misses actual Pro Wrestling …
I miss Professional Wrestling
— PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) July 15, 2023
– Alex Shelley after Slammiversary….
EXCLUSIVE: @fakekinkade is STILL IMPACT World Champion after #Slammiversary! pic.twitter.com/P0DkD9qTEJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
– Claudio Castagnoli will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against a challenger to be named this week at ROH “Death Before Dishonor” on July 21st.
– Athena vs. Willow for the ROH Women’s Championship officially added to Death Before Dishonor.
This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor
Trenton, NJ#ROH Women's World Title Match@AthenaPalmer_FG vs @willowwrestles
Athena won their first bout in a classic title fight.
Willow won the rematch this week on her way to winning the Owen Hart Cup!
The rubber match is THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/dGNcJnkRLR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 17, 2023
