Ridge Holland deactivates his Twitter account

Elton Prince was injured by Ridge Holland during Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown. Holland ended up deactivating his Twitter account after receiving negative messages from fans.

Prior to Prince getting hurt, The UK Metro spoke with Sheamus about Big E being injured by Holland in 2022…

“I think Ridge got put in a situation or tarnished a little bit, people were saying he was dangerous and stuff. Ridge is an incredible athlete, he’s smooth as hell in the ring, and what happened was very unfortunate but I just feel like he hasn’t been given a proper opportunity to show what he can do.

He’s a former rugby player, he’s unbelievably strong, but he’s safe in there too man, and he’s smooth.”