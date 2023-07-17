Rey Fenix vacates AAA Latin America and Cruiserweight titles

AEW’s Rey Fenix has vacated the AAA Latin America and Cruiserweight titles with a post on his social media, saying that he’s too busy with other promotions and cannot defend the titles.

In fact, Fenix won the titles in June 2022 at the Triplemania XXX event and never defended any of them since his win.

The Luchablog Twitter account added that AAA thought that Fenix was going to the television tapings on Friday to defend one of the titles against Puma King before realizing that there’s an ROH pay-per-view on the same day and Fenix is likely to be involved in it.

Fenix’s last match in AAA was in December 2022 where he teamed up with Pentagon Jr against Abismo Negro Jr and Taurus.