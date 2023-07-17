Rating/viewership for last week’s WWE Smackdown

Friday’s live edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.309 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Wrestlenomics. This final number is down 9.83% from the previous week’s final viewership of 2.561 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.62 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 18.42% from the previous week’s 0.76 rating. This past week’s 0.62 key demo rating represents 808,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.05% from the 986,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.76 key demo rating drew.

Friday’s SmackDown drew the eleventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the tenth-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with one other episode. Friday’s show drew more than the 2022 FOX average in viewership and the key demo rating. Friday’s SmackDown viewership was down 9.83% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 18.42% from the previous week.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was up 11.17% from the same week in 2022, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was up 31.91% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was also the week after the post-Money In the Bank episode.

Friday’s SmackDown aired live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Pretty Deadly vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland, fallout from The Bloodline’s Tribal Court, the kickoff to the WWE United States Championship Invitational with AJ Styles vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Grayson Waller, plus WWE Women’s Champion Asuka defending against Bianca Belair, which was the main event.