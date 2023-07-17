Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Rampage

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 310,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 15.76% from the previous week’s taped 100th episode, which drew 368,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 16.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.10 key demo rating represents 125,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.38% from the 157,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.12 key demo rating represented.

Rampage drew the seventh-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with four other episodes. Friday’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 15.76% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 28.73% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 28.57% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, Taya Valkyrie vs. Izzy McQueen, Lance Archer vs. Trent Beretta, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mentallo, plus Willow Nightingale vs. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, which was the main event.