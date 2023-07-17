Odyssey Jones at Raw

Odyssey Jones could be making his official WWE RAW debut in the near future, perhaps as soon as tonight’s show in Atlanta.

Jones was defeated by Cameron Grimes in a dark match at Friday’s WWE SmackDown in Raleigh, in what was his first bout since a WWE NXT live event in mid-April. Now a new report from PWInsider notes that Jones was brought to Atlanta for tonight’s RAW, and is currently backstage at the State Farm Arena.

It remains to be seen if WWE will debut Jones this week, or if they will save him for after SummerSlam as they often wait to bring talents back after major Premium Live Events.