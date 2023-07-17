Notes on Eric Young, the Wyatt Family, Orange Cassidy, and Fozzy

– Eric Young says leaving WWE to return to Impact Wrestling was the right choice…

This felt good! This felt right! I made a hard choice and there is no doubt in my mind it was the right one!

mind it was the right one! pic.twitter.com/OJcKki0ApU — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) July 17, 2023

– Fightful Select has exclusively learned that Eric Young was to be involved in a new-style version of the Wyatt Family with both Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, who had been portraying Uncle Howdy on WWE television at the time. Creative plans were set in January, and would have kicked off sometime after Wrestlemania 39.

– Congratulations to Orange Cassidy on setting an AEW record. Cassidy with his 26th consecutive successful title defense of his International belt, has passed the previous record set by Jade Cargill, who held 25 consecutive successful defenses of the TBS belt.

– AEW AllIn weekend kicks off with a special London performance by Fozzy at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on Aug 25th.