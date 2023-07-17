Not sold out, but All Out 2023 tickets selling well

The All Out pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago has moved around 7,500 tickets after the first few days of sale, and while it’s not the instant sellout that was hoped for, thousands of more tickets will be eventually sold by the time the show comes around on September 3.

The United Center is currently set up for 10,500 seats according to ticket tracking service WrestleTix but that is obviously expandable depending on ticket sales. The upper bowl and some sections on the hard camera side were opened today.

Ticket sales for Collision the night before in the same arena aren’t doing so well, although over 3,600 tickets were sold on the first day. While that is also going to increase over the next several weeks, it’s unlikely going to fill up the United Center.

The United Center is a 20,000-seater arena, although with a huge wrestling set, it would likely be in the 17,000 range for a legit sellout.