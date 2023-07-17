News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The Road to SummerSlam will continue tonight as WWE RAW airs live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

* Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ SummerSlam challenge

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside

* Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* The Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules Match