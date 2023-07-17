Maki Itoh, FTR, Robinson and White notes
– According to a report, backstage from this past Saturday’s Collision was very positive. FTR, Juice Robinson and Jay White also received A LOT of praise with the talent that made it for the show.
– Speaking with Wrestling With Honor, popular star Maki Itoh has laid out her hope and dreams of joining the AEW roster on full-time contract very soon.
HELLO SHITHEADS! I'VE ARRIVED IN THE US!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lPcGa93sfv
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) July 13, 2023