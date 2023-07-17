Maki Itoh, FTR, Robinson and White notes

Jul 17, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report, backstage from this past Saturday’s Collision was very positive. FTR, Juice Robinson and Jay White also received A LOT of praise with the talent that made it for the show.

– Speaking with Wrestling With Honor, popular star Maki Itoh has laid out her hope and dreams of joining the AEW roster on full-time contract very soon.

