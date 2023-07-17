Deville & Green win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are your new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s RAW saw Deville and Green capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. There was an injury angle done earlier in the night with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley attacking Rodriguez and Morgan, and Raquel’s hurt leg played into the title match.

This is the first WWE reign for Deville and Green. Rodriguez and Morgan began their second run with the titles by defeating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1. Rodriguez and Morgan held the straps for 16 recognized days.