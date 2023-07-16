Video: The former Alicia Fox at a Reality of Wrestling show

– Alicia Fox returned to the pro wrestling world last night alongside Trick Williams

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX LOCATION:

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/hPctoe9UEX — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 13, 2023











