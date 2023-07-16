Umaga’s son makes his wrestling debut

Zilla Fatu who’s the son of WWE Hall Of Famer Umaga recently made his long awaited debut at Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion.

Zilla is also the cousin of Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa and has expressed interest in joining the WWE and The Bloodline.

Zilla Fatu makes his pro wrestling debut at Reality of Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/3fjckq2lkV — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) July 16, 2023











