WWE star Shotzi Blackheart shaved her head on SmackDown this past Friday in support of her sister who’s battling cancer.

Blackheart also recently took to social media to announce that she’s now officially engaged via a proposal video.

Ahhhh congrats to Shotzi on getting engaged! 💍💚 pic.twitter.com/x1pEZels48 — Kaylee♡ (@kotaXdeville) July 16, 2023