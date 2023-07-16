Rollins suffers lacerated chin, Kingston wants Takagi in AEW, and an Ian Riccaboni note

– Eddie Kingston wants to face Shingo Takagi in AEW. Kingston defeated Takagi in Hokkaido on Sunday on night two of the G1 Climax 33. He then challenged Takagi to a rematch at either AEW All In or All Out during his post-match media scrum, he asked Tony Khan to make the match happen.



“I’m living my dream. I won’t lie about the match with Shingo. I want to have another match. Tony Khan, call Shingo, I will show you a new world with Shingo.”

– Ian Riccaboni signed a multi-year deal with AEW recently, Kevin Kelly personally recommended him for the commentary job on Collision.

– Seth Rollins successfully defended the WWE World Championship Saturday night (July 15) against Finn Bálor in Fairfax, Virginia, but he didn’t escape unscathed. Rollins was tossed into an exposed turnbuckle by Bálor, which lacerated him under the chin. Moments later, Rollins avoided Bálor’s Coup de Grace and countered with a Curb Stomp to pick up the win in front of a packed house at EagleBank Arena.











