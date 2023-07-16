Rick Steiner welcomed back to WrestleCon after Gisele Shaw incident

WWE HOFer Rick Steiner has been officially announced for an upcoming WrestleCon convention in Detroit, Michigan this August.

This comes after Steiner landed in hot water this past April at WrestleCon for his extremely questionable comments about Gisele Shaw. Steiner was banned from all future events following the incident, however the company has since reserved course on their decision.

In a recent message on Twitter from Owner Michael Bochicchio he stated that Steiner had reached out to apologize to those in attendance, the company and Shaw herself.

Those actions earned him a second chance with Steiner feeling it was a learning experience.

However, it was also noted that if there are any future incidents Steiner may receive a more permanent ban going forward.

Courtesy of Tony Hunter Promotions, coming back to their home state, the Steiner Brothers will be available for Autographs and photo ops on both Friday and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oYODqgUZGg — WrestleCon – Detroit – August 4 & 5 (@wrestlecon) July 16, 2023












