Notes on Seth Rollins and Christian Cage

– During a recent chat with USA Today at the ESPY Awards, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins discussed being a defending champion, potential challengers, and more. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on being a defending champion: “We’re defending it in every city in every town all across the world. It’s going to be everywhere I’m going to be. Anytime that title can be defended, it will be defended and I’ll be there to defend it.”

Rollins on Cody Rhodes: “I would love for Cody Rhodes come try to take it from me. If he can survive Brock Lesnar, I would love for him to try to. I’m better than I’ve ever been; he don’t stand a chance.”

– PWInsider reports that following the conclusion of AEW Battle of the Belts VII, Christian Cage cut a heel promo on the Calgary crowd.

He bashed the Calgary Flames and the city itself. He said he didn’t care about Stampede and didn’t think Calgary was the home of wrestling in Canada. He said he was from Toronto and was the greatest Canadian wrestler ever. Even better than Bret Hart, whose face he would spit in if Hart had showed up to the event. He then said that he was still TNT champion and not Luchasaurus.