Notes on Mark Briscoe, Toni Storm, Ari Davari, and the first match announced for Multiverse United 2

– According to PWinsider, Ari Davari was the producer/coach for the match between FTR & Bullet Club Gold from Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

– For those wondering, Toni Storm retained the AEW Women’s Championship at the Battle of the Belts against Taya Valkryie, despite the outage from the severe weather in Calgary.

– Impact has announced the first match for Multiverse United 2 with Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey.

– As previously reported, wrestler Mark Briscoe suffered a knee injury that will require he undergo surgery. Fightful Select reports that the injury will likely put him out for the rest of the year.

Mark Briscoe was originally scheduled to face Claudio Castagnoli at next week’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. He will no longer be able to move forward with that matchup.