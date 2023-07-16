Eric Young departs WWE, shows up at Slammiversary

Eric Young made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling last night at Slammiversary, coming out as Scott D’Amore’s mystery partner, reuniting Team Canada.

It was payback for Young, as the match also involved Deaner. The last time he was on Impact Wrestling television in early December 2022, he was “murdered” by Deaner in prison, as Deaner took over The Design from the former champion.

Young then signed a WWE deal but never appeared for one second on WWE television. Fightful is reporting that Young requested his release from WWE in April after Vince McMahon returned to the fold, saying he had no interest to work under McMahon again. His 90-day no-compete expired in time for Slammiversary.

The former two-time TNA/Impact champion has worked for the company since 2004 and had one stint in WWE between 2016 and 2020 before returning.