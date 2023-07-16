Don Callis legitimately attacked by a fan

Don Callis was legitimately attacked by a fan at a post-show press conference following the AAA Omega vs. Vikingo match last night.

At the press conference mentioned, Callis and Kenny Omega were continuing their feud as Callis confronted his rival with a vicious promo, allowing AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita to take advantage with an attack. Within the melee, with security breaking everyone up, a fan emerged from behind and assaulted Callis.

Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind. Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.

Callis was taken to a hospital in San Diego, California for further evaluation.