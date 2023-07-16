Bayley says she will be alright

Bayley shared an personal update on herself after going down during a match with a knee injury, tonight at a WWE house show in Salisbury, MD.

Full Video of WWE Superstar Bayley getting injured during her match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair earlier today at #WWESalisbury house show and referee Jessika Carr throwing down the X sign. We wish her a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/8tQIPYXUKx — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) July 17, 2023

Update on Bayley via fan that attended the house show tonight.

UPDATE from my friend who is at the event: Bayley is able to walk on her own and is leaving the arena but is limping, no crutches or anything are with her pic.twitter.com/1fmISLgDh8 — abby (@blisstatements) July 17, 2023

Bayley was seen leaving with a limp but with no crutches or with no assistance.

Earlier in the night during a match she went down with an apparent knee injury, and was unable to finish the match.











