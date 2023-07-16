Bayley says she will be alright
Bayley shared an personal update on herself after going down during a match with a knee injury, tonight at a WWE house show in Salisbury, MD.
I’ll be alright, thanks everyone. pic.twitter.com/ndfB1hhQ0S
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 17, 2023
Full Video of WWE Superstar Bayley getting injured during her match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair earlier today at #WWESalisbury house show and referee Jessika Carr throwing down the X sign.
We wish her a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/8tQIPYXUKx
— KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) July 17, 2023
Update on Bayley via fan that attended the house show tonight.
UPDATE from my friend who is at the event: Bayley is able to walk on her own and is leaving the arena but is limping, no crutches or anything are with her pic.twitter.com/1fmISLgDh8
— abby (@blisstatements) July 17, 2023
Bayley was seen leaving with a limp but with no crutches or with no assistance.
Earlier in the night during a match she went down with an apparent knee injury, and was unable to finish the match.