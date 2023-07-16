Bayley says she will be alright

Jul 16, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @thesnakebit10PS

Bayley shared an personal update on herself after going down during a match with a knee injury, tonight at a WWE house show in Salisbury, MD.

Update on Bayley via fan that attended the house show tonight.

Bayley was seen leaving with a limp but with no crutches or with no assistance.

Earlier in the night during a match she went down with an apparent knee injury, and was unable to finish the match.






