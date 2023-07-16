AEW trios championship match announced next week’s Collision

Jul 16, 2023 - by James Walsh

A Trios Championship match has been announced for the July 22nd edition of AEW Collision.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) and Daddy Ass will be taking on the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) in a rematch from Double or Nothing. On that night, the House of Black were victorious and retained their titles in a wild back-and-forth affair that saw Malakai pick up the win after nailing Daddy Ass with the Blackout. The group announced the bout on last night’s edition of Collision from Calgary.

