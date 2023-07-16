AEW holds talent meeting, Maclin won’t require surgery, and overnight viewership for Smackdown

– According to Fightful Select, there was a talent-wide meeting last week, but was unable to share details as to the reason behind the meeting. It was reported that many talents who appear on AEW Dynamite had no idea about the meeting.

AEW has held talent meetings in the past to remind wrestlers about the importance of keeping issues with others from leaking to the media and held meetings following the fallout from the infamous All Out 2022 event.

– Fightful Select has an update on injured Impact Wrestling star and former world champion Steve Maclin. According to the report, Maclin suffered a groin tear, which forced him to withdraw from tonight’s Slammiversary. Also, the report notes that the injury won’t require surgery.

Maclin’s timetable to return is currently unknown. Cody Deaner replaced the injured in the scheduled tag team match with Bully Ray against PCO and Scott D’Amore at tonight’s Slammiversary event.

– Via Brandon Thurston: Smackdown Friday night on Fox looks like about 2.22M to 2.33M. With most of the rest of broadcast TV in reruns, fast affiliates indicate Smackdown was the leader in total viewership as well as P18-49 on broadcast. Final ratings for Friday get reported Monday PM.












