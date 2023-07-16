7/16/23 WWE house show results from Salisbury, MD (Bailey injured)
– GUNTHER (c) ( w/ Ludwig Kaiser ) defeated Matt Riddle / Chad Gable ( w/ Otis and Maxine Dupri )
– WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) vs AJ Styles: Styles d Theory via DQ. The singles match becomes a tag team match.
– AJ Styles and Karl Anderson ( w/ Luke Gallows ) d Austin Theory and Kit Wilson
– WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley (c) d Natalya
– Cody Rhodes d Dominick Mysterio ( w/ Rhea Ripley )
– OMOS d Akira Tozawa
– WWE Women’s Title: Asuka (c) d Bianca Belair / Charlotte Flair / Bayley : NOTE : Referee Jessica Carr throws up the X sign for Bayley after she falls in the ring, clutching her knee. It appears that the match was cut short, with Asuka pinning Charlotte with a roll-up. After being examined by medical personnel, Bayley is assisted to the backstage area as the match ends.
Video of how #Bayley received her apparent injury, definitely was accidental contact. We all wish her the best. #WWESalisbury https://t.co/wbxp3kvA09
July 17, 2023
Jessica just threw up the X after Bayley went down grabbing her knee #WWESalisbury pic.twitter.com/8Ufb42W82i
July 17, 2023
– WWE World Title: Seth Rollins (c) d Finn Balor
